D.J. Chark | Wide Receiver

Team: LSU Tigers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 9/23/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 187

LSU junior WR D.J. Chark will return for his senior season.
Chark is one of the team’s fastest players and a top-notch deep threat. The former four-star prospect by ESPN.com posted an eye-opening 17.9 yards per catch in 2016 and tied for tops on the team with three touchdown catches. Chark will be either the team's No. 1 or No. 2 option next year. Travin Dural is graduating, while Malachi Dupre is considering whether or not to declare for the NFL Draft. Chark's 26 catches were No. 3 on the squad behind Dupre (41) and Dural (28) this season. Jan 9 - 1:47 PM
Source: Baton Rouge Advocate
