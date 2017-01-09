Brian Ferentz | Center

Iowa OL coach and run-game coordinator Brian Ferentz received a promotion to offensive coordinator.

Brian Ferentz is the son of Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz. He will step in for former OC Greg Davis, who opted to retire last week. "It is an honor and privilege to be named offensive coordinator for the University of Iowa football program," the younger Ferentz said. "As a member of the Hawkeye coaching staff, a former player and a kid who grew up around the black and gold, this is a special day for my family and me." This move from Davis to Ferentz is not a surprising one, though those hoping that Davis' decision to retire would lead to a more points-friendly coordinator are plum out of luck.