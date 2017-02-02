Player Page

Jalen Brown | Wide Receiver

Team: Northwestern Wildcats
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 188

Latest News

Recent News

Oregon redshirt junior WR Jalen Brown transferred to Northwestern as a graduate.
Expected to graduate in June, Brown will be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately. Because he's only used two seasons of eligibility, Northwestern will get him in 2018 as well. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder, a four-star 2014 recruit, posted a 19-318-3 receiving line in nine games this past season. Feb 2 - 3:38 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
More Jalen Brown Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 