Jalen Brown | Wide Receiver

Expected to graduate in June, Brown will be eligible to play for the Wildcats immediately. Because he's only used two seasons of eligibility, Northwestern will get him in 2018 as well. The 6-foot-1, 188-pounder, a four-star 2014 recruit, posted a 19-318-3 receiving line in nine games this past season.

Oregon redshirt sophomore WR Jalen Brown will transfer.

