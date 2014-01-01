Joe Tumpkin | Center

Colorado S coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned.

Tumpkin was initially suspended indefinitely in early January while authorities investigated allegations of domestic violence forwarded by an ex-girlfriend. He will now step down. In a statement, AD Rick George said, "Joe is currently defending himself against allegations made in court records that do not represent our values. Furthermore, we need to move forward to ensure we do not have gaps in our coaching staff as we build the team and sign new recruits." Prior to tendering his resignation on Friday, Tumpkin had been on staff with Colorado each of the past two seasons.