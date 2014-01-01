Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
Eric Saubert | Tight End
Team:
Drake Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 251
Latest News
Recent News
Draft insider Tony Pauline reports Drake TE Eric Saubert likely won't go through a full workout due to a lingering hamstring issue.
Pauline later noted the injury flared up at East West Shrine week and persisted through a late Senior Bowl add as well as NFL Combine training. Saubert is one of Josh Norris' favorite tight end prospects this year, as he is a natural receiver and comfortable adjusting to passes, which is uncommon for the position. He should be a very solid athlete once he does test.
Mar 3 - 9:09 AM
Source:
Draft Analyst
ESPN's Todd McShay gives Drake TE Eric Saubert a fifth-round grade.
"He's long, 6-5, 246, runs well," McShay said. "He's definitely an intriguing small school player to watch on Day 3." Saubert ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash last spring.
Feb 10 - 3:06 PM
Source:
ESPN Insider on Twitter
A director of college scouting told Rotoworld's Josh Norris that he doesn't expect Drake TE Eric Saubert to fall down the Draft board despite this being a loaded TE class.
Norris told the evaluator that he would expect Saubert to go in Rds. 3-5 in a normal year, but that the prospect may fall this year because of his loaded positional class. Not so, according to the evaluator. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Saubert ran a 4.69 40-yard dash last spring, as the director of college scouting reminded Norris. "That is straight out of bed," he said. "Straight off of spring break. No training. If a guy can run, he will run." Norris ranked Saubert as the best prospect at the Shrine Game. He passed along a note that Saubert didn't miss a play last year despite battling a knee injury from the second game on.
Jan 23 - 2:28 PM
Source:
Rotoworld
Drake TE Eric Saubert has been the early standout at East West Shrine practices, according to Josh Norris.
Saubert entered the week as Norris' top tight end at the event, and he lived up to that billing. Saubert is an extremely comfortable receiver who was able to separate from safeties and linebackers in one on ones, adjusting for off target throws and bringing in difficult catches. It is a loaded class at the position, but be sure to keep Saubert in mind.
Jan 17 - 8:57 AM
Source:
Josh Norris on Twitter
Drake TE Eric Saubert likely not working out
Mar 3 - 9:09 AM
McShay has Rd. 5 grade on TE Saubert
Feb 10 - 3:06 PM
Evaluator: Don't expect TE Saubert to fall
Jan 23 - 2:28 PM
Norris: Saubert the early standout at Shrine
Jan 17 - 8:57 AM
More Eric Saubert Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Fournette
LSU
(971)
2
P. Mahomes
TTU
(829)
3
B. Mayfield
OK
(814)
4
J. Mixon
OK
(583)
5
C. Kelly
MS
(545)
6
D. Kizer
ND
(530)
7
T. Tuberville
CIN
(525)
8
C. McCaffrey
STA
(491)
9
L. McGowan
BAY
(480)
10
C. Hansen
CAL
(459)
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 2
Justis Mosqueda joins Josh Norris to elaborate on the importance of athleticism along the defensive line.
»
Drake TE Eric Saubert likely not working out
»
Myles Garrett stands at ideal 6'5/272 lbs
»
Cam Robinson believes he is best T in class
»
Ramczyk says hip checked out fine by docs
»
Keller Chryst (knee) should be ready for fall
»
Isaac Asiata tops all-comers with 35 reps
»
Samaje Perine logs 30 reps in bench press
»
Report: Trubisky gaining legit No.1 interest
»
Art Briles denies covering up sexual assaults
»
Fournette checks in at hefty 240 pounds
»
Forrest Lamp toughing out ear infection
»
Dorsey has no qualms with Combine snubs
