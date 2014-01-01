Eric Saubert | Tight End

Pauline later noted the injury flared up at East West Shrine week and persisted through a late Senior Bowl add as well as NFL Combine training. Saubert is one of Josh Norris' favorite tight end prospects this year, as he is a natural receiver and comfortable adjusting to passes, which is uncommon for the position. He should be a very solid athlete once he does test.

A director of college scouting told Rotoworld's Josh Norris that he doesn't expect Drake TE Eric Saubert to fall down the Draft board despite this being a loaded TE class.

Norris told the evaluator that he would expect Saubert to go in Rds. 3-5 in a normal year, but that the prospect may fall this year because of his loaded positional class. Not so, according to the evaluator. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Saubert ran a 4.69 40-yard dash last spring, as the director of college scouting reminded Norris. "That is straight out of bed," he said. "Straight off of spring break. No training. If a guy can run, he will run." Norris ranked Saubert as the best prospect at the Shrine Game. He passed along a note that Saubert didn't miss a play last year despite battling a knee injury from the second game on.