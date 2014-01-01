Player Page

Eric Saubert | Tight End

Team: Drake Bulldogs
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 251

Draft insider Tony Pauline reports Drake TE Eric Saubert likely won't go through a full workout due to a lingering hamstring issue.
Pauline later noted the injury flared up at East West Shrine week and persisted through a late Senior Bowl add as well as NFL Combine training. Saubert is one of Josh Norris' favorite tight end prospects this year, as he is a natural receiver and comfortable adjusting to passes, which is uncommon for the position. He should be a very solid athlete once he does test. Mar 3 - 9:09 AM
Source: Draft Analyst
