Uconn hired Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to the same position.

It's surprising that Lashlee would leave longtime mentor Gus Malzahn -- once upon a time, Lashlee was an Arkansas high school quarterback on a team coached by Malzahn -- but he reportedly wanted to get out from under Malzahn's shadow. He moves on to be a part of Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall's first staff. UConn's offense was dreadful last year, finishing dead last in the AAC in points (14.8) and total yards (320) per game.