Rhett Lashlee | Center

Team: Connecticut Huskies
Age / DOB:  (33) / 6/9/1983

Uconn hired Auburn offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee to the same position.
It's surprising that Lashlee would leave longtime mentor Gus Malzahn -- once upon a time, Lashlee was an Arkansas high school quarterback on a team coached by Malzahn -- but he reportedly wanted to get out from under Malzahn's shadow. He moves on to be a part of Connecticut head coach Randy Edsall's first staff. UConn's offense was dreadful last year, finishing dead last in the AAC in points (14.8) and total yards (320) per game. Jan 12 - 12:36 PM
Source: ESPN
