Mike Locksley | Center

Alabama has promoted offensive analyst Mike Locksley to a full-time offensive assistant.

Just what Locksley's role with the Tide will be next season isn't quite clear at this juncture. The university did not provide further detail as to his exact responsibilities. This past season, he worked with fellow offensive analyst Steve Sarkisian, before Sark took over as offensive coordinator for Lane Kiffin prior to the National Championship Game. Before he joined Alabama for the 2016 season, the 47-year-old Locksley previously served as Maryland's offensive coordinator from 2012-2015.