Clemson sophomore offensive tackle Jake Fruhmorgen will transfer.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder took over as the starting right tackle in spring ball. That's where he started the first eight games of the season. Things went south from there, however. Fruhmorgen missed the FSU game after suffering a shoulder injury. A few weeks later, Fruhmorgen left the team to deal with what head coach Dabo Swinney called personal issues. He was, per 247Sports, the No. 73 overall recruit in the nation coming out of the prep ranks.