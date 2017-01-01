David Reaves | Center

Oregon will fire co-OC/TE coach David Reaves following his arrest on suspicion of DUI early Sunday morning.

In a statement, AD Rob Mullens said, "The University has high standards for the conduct of employees and is addressing this matter with the utmost of seriousness." Reaves has been placed on administrative leave and Oregon has started into the termination process. To say that it has been an embarrassing week for the program might be an understatement. Strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde was hit with a month-long suspension earlier in January after three players were hospitalized following reported grueling workouts. And Reaves' termination comes just days after Oregon hired him. Per Eugene police, Reaves was stopped at 2:12 AM Sunday morning due to "multiple traffic violations." Reaves followed HC Willie Taggart over from South Florida, having served as part of the Bulls' staff since 2013. His firing comes just a week-and-a-half before National Signing Day.