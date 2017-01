Western Michigan hired Purdue quarterbacks coach Tim Lester for their open head-coaching position.

Lester replaces P.J. Fleck, who rowed his boat over to Minnesota last week. His only previous experience as a head coach has come at the lower levels of play, as he served as head coach of Division III Elmhurst from 2008-2012. He subsequently joined Syracuse's coaching staff, where he acted as quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator for two seasons. He was hired by Purdue a year ago December. Now, onward to Western Michigan. This move is a homecoming of sorts. Lester played quarterback for the Broncos from 1996-1999. In that space, Lester threw for 11,299 yards and 87 touchdowns.