Player Page

Maleek Irons | Running Back

Team: Ohio Bobcats
Age / DOB:  (21) / 6/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 224

Latest News

Recent News

Ohio HC Frank Solich announced redshirt junior RB Maleek Irons will miss this season due to suspension.
Irons was suspended for this summer. He can return when fall semester starts, but won't play for the Bocats this fall. If there's good news, it's that Solich has left the door open for Irons to return in 2018 if he stays out of trouble. Irons was arrested in January and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. Jul 26 - 3:24 PM
Source: Jason Arkley on Twitter
More Maleek Irons Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 