Irons was suspended for this summer. He can return when fall semester starts, but won't play for the Bocats this fall. If there's good news, it's that Solich has left the door open for Irons to return in 2018 if he stays out of trouble. Irons was arrested in January and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

According to the police report, Irons drove into several vehicles before leaving the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning. His vehicle was found at 3:39 a.m., at which point, the 6-foot, 224-pound Irons made an attempt to flee for the Ohio dormitories. That ended about as you would expect it to end, with authorities ultimately overcoming Irons as he attempted to evade capture. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning. No suspension or external disciplinary action has been levied against Irons by the Bobcats, though that could still be in the offing.