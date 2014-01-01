My-King Johnson | Defensive End

Arizona freshman DE My-King Johnson will become the first active openly gay scholarship player in the FBS.

Johnson told his story on Saturday to the Arizona Daily Star. The 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound 17-year-old came out to friends and family when he was 12. Now, he becomes the FBS' first active scholarship player to have come out publicly. "I do feel like when I say that, it can put a target on my back," Johnson said. "But whatever." A few years ago, Missouri’s Michael Sam came out after he entered the NFL Draft. Arizona State walk-on Chip Sarafin came out in 2014.