Tyrone Wheatley | Center

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Michigan RB coach Tyrone Wheatley to serve in the same capacity.

Wheatley was brought on staff by Michigan in the 2015 offseason. This past season, he oversaw a Wolverines rushing attack which racked up 2,768 yards. While Michigan should be able to find a suitable candidate to replace Wheatley in short order, they could end up taking a slight recruiting hit in the long run. Wheatley was a gem in that arena, ranking as the seventh-best recruiter in the country. He has helped secure 10 commitments in the 2017 class.