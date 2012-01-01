Mike Yurcich | Center

Lauren Rew of FM 107.7 The Franchise in Oklahoma City reports that Auburn has interviewed Oklahoma State OC Mike Yurcich for their open position.

Yurcich -- or whomever Auburn ends up hiring -- will take over for Tigers OC Rhett Lashlee, who jumped ship for UConn earlier this offseason. Yurcich was a 2016 nominee for the Broyles Award (handed out annually to the nation's top assistant coach) and helped forge an offense which ranked 14th in the country in total offense this past season. He has been with the Cowboys since 2013. One name that has already reportedly been nixed from the running at Auburn -- that of former Baylor HC Art Briles.