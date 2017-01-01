Player Page

Kevin Johns | Center

Team: Western Michigan Broncos

Multiple outlets are reporting that Western Michigan has hired Indiana coordinator Kevin Johns to serve as offensive coordinator.
Football Scoop was first on this one. Johns has been a versatile piece of Indiana coaching staff over the past six seasons and has worked as a coordinator, a quarterbacks coach and a wide receivers coach. Prior to that stint with the Hoosiers, he had spent seven years on the Northwestern sideline. Western Michigan has yet to name a defensive coordinator, but that figures to happen in relatively short order. Jan 17 - 2:57 PM
