Kevin Johns | Center

Multiple outlets are reporting that Western Michigan has hired Indiana coordinator Kevin Johns to serve as offensive coordinator.

Football Scoop was first on this one. Johns has been a versatile piece of Indiana coaching staff over the past six seasons and has worked as a coordinator, a quarterbacks coach and a wide receivers coach. Prior to that stint with the Hoosiers, he had spent seven years on the Northwestern sideline. Western Michigan has yet to name a defensive coordinator, but that figures to happen in relatively short order.