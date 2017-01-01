Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Report: Auburn interviews OK-State OC Yurcich
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Beamer joins Playoff selection committee
Michigan RB coach Wheatley hired by Jags
Arkansas promotes DB coach Rhoads to DC
Zierlein: QB Peterman could be an NFL starter
Report: Three Ducks in hospital after workout
Cal hires Eastern Washington HC Baldwin as OC
Bama promotes Locksley to offensive assistant
NCAA denies additional year for Jennings
Report: Former Vols HC Fulmer in AD convo
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
Team News - Week 21
Jan 14
Late Fitness Check GW21
Jan 13
DFS Soccer: Week 21
Jan 12
Sean's Super Subs - Week 21
Jan 12
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 21
Jan 12
The Bargain Hunter-Week 21
Jan 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Vertonghen will not play again before March
Swansea add veteran left back Olsson from NOR
Swansea busy signing day, add Carroll to mix
Walters needs minor knee operation
West Brom waiting on starting defenders
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Kevin Johns | Center
Team:
Western Michigan Broncos
Latest News
Recent News
Multiple outlets are reporting that Western Michigan has hired Indiana coordinator Kevin Johns to serve as offensive coordinator.
Football Scoop was first on this one. Johns has been a versatile piece of Indiana coaching staff over the past six seasons and has worked as a coordinator, a quarterbacks coach and a wide receivers coach. Prior to that stint with the Hoosiers, he had spent seven years on the Northwestern sideline. Western Michigan has yet to name a defensive coordinator, but that figures to happen in relatively short order.
Jan 17 - 2:57 PM
Source:
mlive.com
Reports: WMU bringing in Kevin Johns as OC
Jan 17 - 2:57 PM
More Kevin Johns Player News
