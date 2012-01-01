Jack Lamb | Linebacker

Lamb has taken visits to four of the five programs on his list. Notre Dame is the lone outlier on that front, but the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will remedy that when he visits South Bend in June. He indicated that he hopes to make a final decision before he begins his senior season at Great Oaks High School (California). As for what he brings on the field, Scout.com's Greg Biggins writes that Lamb is "that rare linebacker who could line up inside or outside, and has the ability to rush the passer, play in space and drop in coverage." He refers to him as "easily among the most versatile 'backers in the country." Scout ranks him as the No. 119 overall player in the 2018 cycle.

Lamb has already been out on visits to Penn State -- both his mother and father are alumni there -- Washington, Cal and Stanford. Next up could be Notre Dame, with the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder saying, "It's a great combination of school and football as well as a historic football atmosphere." Scout.com's Greg Biggins writes that Lamb "oozes upside" and "shows the athleticism to move around" while referring to him as "a tall, rangy kid." Rivals ranks him as the No. 13 inside linebacker prospect in the 2018 cycle.

Scout.com's Greg Biggins believes that uncommitted 2018 LB Jack Lamb could be in for a meteoric rise during the spring and summer camp circuit.

As things currently stand, Scout has yet to slap a star rating to Lamb's fair name. That figures to change in the coming months, with analyst Biggins writing that the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder "just oozes upside" before adding that he "plays both inside and outside 'backer and shows the athleticism to move around, play in space and could line up just about anywhere." Biggins believes that "what really sets him apart is his how well he moves for a tall, rangy kid who is a year young for his grade." Cal, UCLA and USC are among the programs showing early interest in Lamb. Should his stock take off as Biggins is expecting, those California squads figure to have their fair share of competition for his commitment.