Jack Lamb | Linebacker

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 220

Uncommitted four-star 2018 LB Jack Lamb released a top-five consisting of Washington, UCLA, Oregon, Penn State and Notre Dame.
Lamb has taken visits to four of the five programs on his list. Notre Dame is the lone outlier on that front, but the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder will remedy that when he visits South Bend in June. He indicated that he hopes to make a final decision before he begins his senior season at Great Oaks High School (California). As for what he brings on the field, Scout.com's Greg Biggins writes that Lamb is "that rare linebacker who could line up inside or outside, and has the ability to rush the passer, play in space and drop in coverage." He refers to him as "easily among the most versatile 'backers in the country." Scout ranks him as the No. 119 overall player in the 2018 cycle. May 30 - 12:56 PM
Source: Scout.com
