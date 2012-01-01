D.J. Eliot | Center

Colorado hired Kentucky defensive coordinator/OLB coach D.J. Eliot as DC.

He'll replace Jim Leavitt, who recently left the Buffs for Oregon. Eliot, a longtime top lieutenant of HC Mark Stoops, was Stoops’ first hire when he took over at Kentucky in 2012. Stoops may have hurt the relationship by commandeering defensive play calling duties in Week 3 after Kentucky gave up 89 points in its first two games.