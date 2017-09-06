Will Hernandez | Guard

SI's Bruce Feldman spoke to one anonymous NFL scout who believes UTEP's Will Hernandez is the top G prospect in the country.

Per Feldman, Hernandez "doesn’t have great length, but he’s athletic, extremely strong and plays with a mean streak." Apparently the interior blocker trains with Strong Man competitors during the offseason and could have turned pro last year. He elected to stay to finish his degree. Zero guards were drafted in the first round last year.