Texas Tech junior DT Breiden Fehoko will transfer.

Fehoko was the jewel of Tech's 2015 recruiting class. He was a five-star prospect by Scout coming out of the prep ranks, and a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247sports and ESPN. Fehoko was a contributor from the day he stepped on campus. He started at defensive tackle in all 13 games of his freshman season in 2015 to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. This is a huge loss for a defense that ranked dead last nationally in total defense this past season.