Azeez Al-Shaair | Linebacker

FAU junior LB Azeez Al-Shaair underwent shoulder surgery.

Tough little setback for HC Lane Kiffin as he settles in with the Owls. Al-Shaair needed the shoulder procedure in order to repair an injury which nagged him for much of the 2016 season. His rehab is expected to keep him out of spring practice, but he should be able to rock/roll come the start of August camp. Even despite being less-than-100% for much of the campaign, the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder was plenty productive. He led FAU with 112 tackles (11.0 for loss) over the course of 12 games played. In addition, Al-Shaair registered two sacks and an interception.