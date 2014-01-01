Player Page

Gary Johnson | Linebacker

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 225

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 JUCO LB Gary Johnson.
Johnson took an official visit to Texas last weekend, one which helped to sway him over to HC Tom Herman's side. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder will have three seasons to play two at Texas. Rivals ranks Johnson as the No. 4 JUCO prospect in the 2017 class, while the ESPN JC50 notes that former Alabama pledge is "a premium LB prospect with top-level speed, strength and explosiveness." Johnson is the ninth player to commit to Texas since Herman took over for Charlie Strong. Jan 21 - 2:21 PM
