Gary Johnson | Linebacker

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 JUCO LB Gary Johnson.

Johnson took an official visit to Texas last weekend, one which helped to sway him over to HC Tom Herman's side. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder will have three seasons to play two at Texas. Rivals ranks Johnson as the No. 4 JUCO prospect in the 2017 class, while the ESPN JC50 notes that former Alabama pledge is "a premium LB prospect with top-level speed, strength and explosiveness." Johnson is the ninth player to commit to Texas since Herman took over for Charlie Strong.