Elijah Gates | Cornerback

UCLA received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 CB Elijah Gates.

Gates had been receiving plenty of interest from Oregon -- HC Willie Taggart gave him a house call over the weekend -- but UCLA had their hooks in for far longer and that long game has paid off for the Bruins. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Gates ranks as Scout.com's No. 111 overall prospect in the 2017 class, with outlet analyst Greg Biggins writing that he is "a physical player who plays with a nice edge to him, has good short area quickness and closes well on the football." Biggins calls him an "instinctive corner."