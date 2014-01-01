Marlon Tuipulotu | Defensive Tackle

Washington four-star 2017 verbal DT commit Marlon Tuipulotu flipped his pledge to USC.

Tuipulotu announced his decision to trade in the Huskies hat for the Trojans one in a Twitter post following a weekend visit to USC. He had been committed to Washington since last April. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound native of Independence, Oregon, ranks as Rivals' No. 126 overall prospect in the 2017 cycle. Scout.com notes that while Tuipulotu has the ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line, "[h]e likely projects a 3-tech[ique] in college."