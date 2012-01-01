Alvonte Bell | Defensive End

Kentucky dismissed senior DE Alvonte Bell for a violation of team rules.

Wildcats HC Mark Stoops revealed the dismissal while at a celebrity golf event, but did not offer further detail as to what Bell had done to get kicked off the team. His booting marks the end of what has been a rough offseason for the 6-foot-5, 260-pounder. He previously sat out spring practice while rehabbing from a torn right ACL suffered in bowl action against Georgia Tech last New Year's Eve. This past season, Bell started three games and registered 27 tackles (1.0 for loss), a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.