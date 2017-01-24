Chad Williams | Wide Receiver Team: Grambling State Tigers Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 190

The Giants, Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins all scheduled visits for Grambling State WR Chad Williams, according to Eric Edholm. Williams produced a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl for being an unknown prior to the event. He was not invited to the Combine and is linked with DeAngelo Yancey as the top prospects at the position not in Indianapolis. Williams' best attribute is his speed. Source: Eric Edholm on Twitter

Grambling State WR Chad Williams met with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings earlier this week. An NFL Combine snub, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams posted a 35.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump at his pro day workout. He also ran forty times came between 4.35s-4.39s, with a short shuttle of 4.21s and a three cone of 7.12s. Source: Draft Analyst

CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler pointed to Grambling State WR Chad Williams as an NFL Scouting Combine snub. "One of the risers coming out of Senior Bowl week, Williams is a good-sized athlete with natural receiving traits," Brugler writes. "Unfortunately for him, an arrest last May for marijuana and firearm possession might be the reason he won’t be able to continue that momentum in Indianapolis." During the aforementioned Senior Bowl week, Rookie Scouting Portfolio's Matt Waldman was quick to praise the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder's "extra gear of separation." He registered a juicy 90-1337-11 receiving line in earning FCS All-American honors in 2016. If he can answer to off-field concerns, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that he could see interest late in the NFL Draft this April. Source: CBS Sports