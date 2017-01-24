Welcome,
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
Pauline: CIN 'seriously considering' Mixon
Wilson: Mahomes tops draft in visits/workouts
Trubisky's private workout for NYJ on Thurs
Davis Webb's first round buzz gains steam
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
Chad Williams | Wide Receiver
Team:
Grambling State Tigers
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 190
Latest News
Recent News
The Giants, Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins all scheduled visits for Grambling State WR Chad Williams, according to Eric Edholm.
Williams produced a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl for being an unknown prior to the event. He was not invited to the Combine and is linked with DeAngelo Yancey as the top prospects at the position not in Indianapolis. Williams' best attribute is his speed.
Mar 31 - 10:17 AM
Source:
Eric Edholm on Twitter
Grambling State WR Chad Williams met with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings earlier this week.
An NFL Combine snub, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams posted a 35.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-3 broad jump at his pro day workout. He also ran forty times came between 4.35s-4.39s, with a short shuttle of 4.21s and a three cone of 7.12s.
Mar 22 - 2:32 PM
Source:
Draft Analyst
CBS Sports draft analyst Dane Brugler pointed to Grambling State WR Chad Williams as an NFL Scouting Combine snub.
"One of the risers coming out of Senior Bowl week, Williams is a good-sized athlete with natural receiving traits," Brugler writes. "Unfortunately for him, an arrest last May for marijuana and firearm possession might be the reason he won’t be able to continue that momentum in Indianapolis." During the aforementioned Senior Bowl week, Rookie Scouting Portfolio's Matt Waldman was quick to praise the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder's "extra gear of separation." He registered a juicy 90-1337-11 receiving line in earning FCS All-American honors in 2016. If he can answer to off-field concerns, it isn't out of the realm of possibility that he could see interest late in the NFL Draft this April.
Feb 16 - 8:32 PM
Source:
CBS Sports
The Rookie Scouting Portfolio's Matt Waldman says Grambling State WR Chad Williams displayed an "extra gear of separation" and "some explosion in and out of breaks" at Senior Bowl practices.
The former Grambling star turned a strong week of NFLPA Bowl practices into an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Williams caught 90 passes for 1,337 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2016 to earn an FCS All-American nod. Williams is projected as a late-rounder, but he could sure help his cause by having a big week in Mobile.
Jan 25 - 2:38 PM
Source:
Rookie Scouting Portfolio
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
Mar 31 - 10:17 AM
GSU WR Williams chats with Seahawks, Vikes
Mar 22 - 2:32 PM
Chad Williams unable to attain Combine invite
Feb 16 - 8:32 PM
GSU WR Williams auditions for scouts at SB
Jan 25 - 2:38 PM
More Chad Williams Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Garrett
TAM
(1119)
2
D. Webb
CAL
(916)
3
P. Mahomes
TTU
(909)
4
M. Trubisky
UNC
(883)
5
J. Mixon
OK
(847)
6
D. Cook
FSU
(775)
7
J. Peppers
MCH
(738)
8
D. Kizer
ND
(709)
9
C. Robinson
AL
(702)
10
T. Hill
BYU
(663)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Headlines
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
The 2017 NFL Draft will take place in Philadelphia, with Rd. 1 on Thursday, Apr. 27, Rds. 2-3 on Friday, Apr. 28 and Rds. 4-7 on Saturday, Apr. 29.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
2017 NFL Draft Order
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Browns
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Steelers
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Schedule
Mar 30
»
NFL Draft Needs: Ravens
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Bengals
Mar 29
»
NFL Draft Needs: Jets
Mar 28
»
NFL Draft Needs: Patriots
Mar 28
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Edholm: Entire NFC East hosts Chad Williams
»
Packers brought in Joe Mixon for a visit
»
O.J. Howard to meet with Jags and Bears
»
Former Wisconsin S Caputo joins LSU's staff
»
Myles Garrett to meet with 49ers and Bears
»
Ohio State S Hooker won't be attending draft
»
Brad Kaaya dealing with turf toe since Oct 20
»
Pauline: CIN 'seriously considering' Mixon
»
Wilson: Mahomes tops draft in visits/workouts
»
Trubisky's private workout for NYJ on Thurs
»
Davis Webb's first round buzz gains steam
»
Jeremiah hearing heavy Round 2 buzz for Mixon
