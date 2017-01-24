Player Page

Chad Williams | Wide Receiver

Team: Grambling State Tigers
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190

The Giants, Eagles, Cowboys and Redskins all scheduled visits for Grambling State WR Chad Williams, according to Eric Edholm.
Williams produced a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl for being an unknown prior to the event. He was not invited to the Combine and is linked with DeAngelo Yancey as the top prospects at the position not in Indianapolis. Williams' best attribute is his speed. Mar 31 - 10:17 AM
Source: Eric Edholm on Twitter
