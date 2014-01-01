Daniel Faalele | Tackle

Daniel Faalele, a 17-year-old native of Australia, holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Oregon State despite never having played a high school snap.

In a fascinating article, ESPN.com‘s Thomas Neumann detailed how Faalele was discovered by a University of Hawaii recruiter at a Melbourne-area gym. Faalele is a 6-foot-9, 394-pound physical marvel -- he doesn't appear fat in photos. He arrived last August at the famed IMG Academy in Florida, where they've tried to mold him into an offensive tackle. Matt Rhea, IMG head of sport science, said Faalele posted the best jumping power he has ever measured, including pro athletes, and said Faalele's acceleration speed is comparable to RBs and LBs. "He may gain 40 pounds of muscle but lose 80 pounds of fat," Rhea said. "That kid at 350, with that muscle mass, is going to be impressive." IMG strength coach David Ballou added: "He’s just a freak of nature, obviously. As thick as he is and as big as he is, you wouldn’t expect him to move like he does."