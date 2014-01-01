Player Page

Elijah Conliffe | Defensive Tackle

Team: Florida Gators
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 305

Florida received a verbal commitment from four-star 2017 DT Elijah Conliffe.
Conliffe was also considering Penn State and Tennessee for his pledge. No such luck for those squads. The Gators are gaining a 6-foot-4, 305-pounder with a high ceiling, though Scout.com would like to see him improve his pad level. ESPN notes that he "[c]an be stout presence against run and this is where his strength is and will be." Jan 31 - 5:49 PM
Source: Elijah Conliffe on Twitter
