LaBryan Ray | Defensive End

Alabama signed four-star 2017 DE LaBryan Ray.

Apologies to Tennessee and Florida, who were also hoping to reel Ray into the fold. While Rivals ranks the 6-foot-4, 260-pounder at a lofty No. 45 overall, ESPN is even higher on the newest member of the Bama machine. The Worldwide Leader slots him into their master list at No. 17 overall. Scout.com, meanwhile, notes that while he is not yet the sharpest pass-rusher on the block, he possesses a constantly running motor. "He also plays his keys, plays disciplined football, and does his job," the outlet notes.