Bronson Boyd | Wide Receiver

Texas Tech dismissed freshman WR Bronson Boyd.

No reason was given. Boyd didn't last long with the team. He joined the football program as an early enrolee earlier this month and started classes on Jan. 19. The 6-foot-2, 185 pounder, a three-star recruit, will now look for his second college. Meanwhile, Tech's depth is in serious peril heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Red Raiders have lost 26 scholarship players who had eligibility remaining since May 2015. Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is on the hot seat heading into the fall.