Player Page

Octavious Morgan | Cornerback

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200

Latest News

Recent News

Bruce Feldman notes he's heard plenty of good buzz around Texas Tech junior CB Octavious Morgan.
Morgan is a JUCO transfer and immediately earned a starting job at left corner. He stands 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds with Feldman describing his play as a "fast coverman with the physical tools to play in any conference." When was the last time a Red Raiders corner was hyped up? Aug 30 - 11:21 AM
Source: Bruce Feldman on Twitter
More Octavious Morgan Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 