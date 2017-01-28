Billy Napier | Center

Arizona State hired Alabama receivers coach Billy Napier as offensive coordinator.

Once upon a time not so long ago, Napier was the 29-year-old wunderkind who was Clemson's first offensive coordinator under Dabo Swinney, making him the youngest coordinator in school history. Swinney fired Napier after two seasons. Napier landed as an offensive analyst at Alabama in 2011. He then worked under Jim McElwain at Colorado State as quarterbacks coach for a year before returning to 'Bama. Napier replaces former OC Chip Lindsey, who left for Auburn after one season. Alabama's offensive staff has undergone a drastic makeover this winter. Napier joins former OC Lane Kiffin (Florida Atlantic head coach) and OT/TE coach Mario Cristobal (Oregon co-offensive coordinator) as marquee names that have left.