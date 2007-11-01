Player Page

Josh Chapman | Center

Team: Alabama Crimson Tide

Latest News

Recent News

Alabama assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Chapman was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with driving under the influence.
This according to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department. You may recall Chapman, a Hoover High School graduate, as a former nose tackle at Alabama from 2007-11. Chapman briefly started for the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Jan 29 - 1:34 PM
Source: AL.com
More Josh Chapman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 