Kyle Trout | Tackle

Ohio State junior T Kyle Trout transferred to Cincinnati.

Trout will graduate this spring, which means he's immediately eligible to play. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Trout follows Torrance Gibson as former Buckeyes who have transferred to Cincinnati to play for former OSU assistant Luke Fickell, now the Bearcats' head coach. Trout was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country coming out of high school.