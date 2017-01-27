Austin Jackson | Tackle

USC signed four-star 2017 T Austin Jackson.

Arizona State and Washington end up as the two schools left out in the cold by Jackson. He spurned the Sun Devils despite the fact that he grew up in Arizona. He does have California roots, though, having moved to the state at the beginning of his high school career. His grandfather also played ball for the Trojans in the 70's. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder ranks as Rivals' No. 77 overall prospect in the current cycle. On the ESPN 300, he lands at No. 54, with the outlet noting that "he will need to add size, but he has the potential to develop into a tough and very good tackle at the next level."