Trey Sermon | Running Back

Oklahoma freshman RB Trey Sermon is listed as the team's starter on their two-deep for Saturday's game against Tulane.

Sermon (6'1/214) opened the season playing behind Rodney Anderson and Abdual Adams. He saw seven carries for 51 yards against UTEP in Week 1, with that number climbing to 17 carries for 62 yards in last Saturday's huge win over Ohio State. Coming out of high school this winter, Sermon ranked as ESPN 300's No. 82 overall prospect.