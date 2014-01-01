Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Leonard Warner | Linebacker
Team:
Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 224
Latest News
Recent News
Florida State signed four-star 2017 LB Leonard Warner.
The second-ranked inside linebacker in the country chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Stanford. Warner, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound ball of fury, ranks as Scout.com's No. 180 overall prospect and ESPN's No. 130 overall prospect. "Possesses prototypical size for a linebacker. Long strider with deceptive speed and flashes an explosive first step," ESPN noted. "Has the agility and balance to play in space. Displays some feel for rushing the passer." Warner will need to bulk up and improve his technique at the next level.
Feb 1 - 10:03 AM
Source:
ESPN
Uncommitted four-star 2017 LB Leonard Warner is deciding between Florida State, Georgia and Stanford.
Warner had initially been planning on making his commitment on January 25, but he opted to give himself an extra week and will now be taking the leap into the unknown on National Signing Day itself. All three of the Seminoles, Bulldogs and Cardinal paid him in-home visits in January. The 6-foot-3, 224-pounder ranks as Scout.com's No. 180 overall prospect, with the outlet noting that he is "a very intelligent football player who diagnoses things well and takes good angles to the ball." Scout sees him as versatile enough to play either inside or outside linebacker.
Jan 31 - 12:46 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
Feb 1 - 10:03 AM
Four-star LB Warner deciding between trio
Jan 31 - 12:46 PM
More Leonard Warner Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Florida State Seminoles Tickets
Headlines
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
No. 1 overall prospect Najee Harris has been swept off the board by Alabama, but plenty of National Signing Day questions still remain.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
»
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
»
Fight on: Trojans sign 4-star LB Levi Jones
»
Could TE Gerald Everett move into round one?
»
Alabama nets four-star DT Phidarian Mathis
»
Four-star DT Conliffe commits to Florida
»
Barnett reportedly receives waiver for '17
»
Report: WR Davis injures ankle while training
»
Crabtree predicts Wilson will sign with FSU
»
Lamp back to 'full-go' following ankle injury
»
Zach Banner wants to drop 20+ lbs before Indy
»
Could Peterman & Webb land in round two?
NFL Draft Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Follow CollegeFootballTalk
»
Get College Football tickets
»
Rotoworld's $300,000 NFL Championship League
»
Do your own mock draft
