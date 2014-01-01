Leonard Warner | Linebacker

Player Page

Team: Florida State Seminoles
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 224

Florida State signed four-star 2017 LB Leonard Warner.
The second-ranked inside linebacker in the country chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Stanford. Warner, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound ball of fury, ranks as Scout.com's No. 180 overall prospect and ESPN's No. 130 overall prospect. "Possesses prototypical size for a linebacker. Long strider with deceptive speed and flashes an explosive first step," ESPN noted. "Has the agility and balance to play in space. Displays some feel for rushing the passer." Warner will need to bulk up and improve his technique at the next level. Feb 1 - 10:03 AM
