Leonard Warner | Linebacker

The second-ranked inside linebacker in the country chose the Seminoles over Georgia and Stanford. Warner, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound ball of fury, ranks as Scout.com's No. 180 overall prospect and ESPN's No. 130 overall prospect. "Possesses prototypical size for a linebacker. Long strider with deceptive speed and flashes an explosive first step," ESPN noted. "Has the agility and balance to play in space. Displays some feel for rushing the passer." Warner will need to bulk up and improve his technique at the next level.

Warner had initially been planning on making his commitment on January 25, but he opted to give himself an extra week and will now be taking the leap into the unknown on National Signing Day itself. All three of the Seminoles, Bulldogs and Cardinal paid him in-home visits in January. Scout sees him as versatile enough to play either inside or outside linebacker.