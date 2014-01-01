Stephan Zabie | Tackle

The No. 207 player in the ESPN 300 picked the Bruins over Ole Miss and Texas. This is a particularly cruel twist for the Longhorns, who were unable to keep the Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) product in town. Texas also missed out on Zabie's prep teammate LB Levi Jones. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Zabie was a critical signee for the Bruins, who have struggled mightily along the offensive line for the past few years.

Uncommitted four-star 2017 T Stephan Zabie is deciding between Texas, UCLA and Ole Miss.

Texas is a late addition here, as the Longhorns did not extend an offer to Zabie until January 16. His head coach at Westlake High School (Texas), Todd Dodge, says that the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder "plays the game with passion and aggression." While Rivals does not slot him into their top 250 players in this cycle, ESPN is considerably higher on Zabie. He lands at No. 207 on the ESPN 300.