Player Page

Stephan Zabie | Tackle

Team: UCLA Bruins
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 290

Latest News

Recent News

UCLA signed four-star 2017 T Stephan Zabie.
The No. 207 player in the ESPN 300 picked the Bruins over Ole Miss and Texas. This is a particularly cruel twist for the Longhorns, who were unable to keep the Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) product in town. Texas also missed out on Zabie's prep teammate LB Levi Jones. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Zabie was a critical signee for the Bruins, who have struggled mightily along the offensive line for the past few years. Feb 1 - 10:12 AM
Source: ESPN
More Stephan Zabie Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 