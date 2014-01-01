Kobe Buffalomeat | Tackle

Illinois State signed T Kobe Buffalomeat.

Kobe Buffalomeat may not have garnered much interest on the recruiting trail, but his signing briefly shook the internet on Wednesday. Jordan Peele of "Key & Peele" tweeted: "You win, God." An all-time, all-name selection, Buffalomeat is a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence, Kansas. "He has some work to do in the weight room, continue development, but we think he could be a very special player," Illinois State recruiting coordinator Lamar Conrad said. "You just can't coach that kind of size and attitude." Sounds like Illinois State intends to, ahem, let Buffalomeat marinate.