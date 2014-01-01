Player Page

Kobe Buffalomeat | Tackle

Team: Illinois State Redbirds
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 285

Illinois State signed T Kobe Buffalomeat.
Kobe Buffalomeat may not have garnered much interest on the recruiting trail, but his signing briefly shook the internet on Wednesday. Jordan Peele of "Key & Peele" tweeted: "You win, God." An all-time, all-name selection, Buffalomeat is a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence, Kansas. "He has some work to do in the weight room, continue development, but we think he could be a very special player," Illinois State recruiting coordinator Lamar Conrad said. "You just can't coach that kind of size and attitude." Sounds like Illinois State intends to, ahem, let Buffalomeat marinate. Feb 1 - 3:03 PM
Source: CBS
