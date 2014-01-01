Welcome,
Player Page
Full Depth Charts
Kobe Buffalomeat | Tackle
Team:
Illinois State Redbirds
Ht / Wt:
6'7' / 285
Latest News
Recent News
Illinois State signed T Kobe Buffalomeat.
Kobe Buffalomeat may not have garnered much interest on the recruiting trail, but his signing briefly shook the internet on Wednesday. Jordan Peele of "Key & Peele" tweeted: "You win, God." An all-time, all-name selection, Buffalomeat is a 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive lineman from Lawrence, Kansas. "He has some work to do in the weight room, continue development, but we think he could be a very special player," Illinois State recruiting coordinator Lamar Conrad said. "You just can't coach that kind of size and attitude." Sounds like Illinois State intends to, ahem, let Buffalomeat marinate.
Feb 1 - 3:03 PM
Source:
CBS
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
Feb 1 - 3:03 PM
More Kobe Buffalomeat Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Illinois State Redbirds Tickets
Headlines
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
No. 1 overall prospect Najee Harris has been swept off the board by Alabama, but plenty of National Signing Day questions still remain.
More NFL Draft Columns
»
National Signing Day Primer
Jan 29
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 27
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
»
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
»
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
»
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
»
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
»
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
NFL Draft Headlines
»
Alabama keeps on keepin' on, signs WR Smith
»
Internet celebrates ISU T Kobe Buffalomeat
»
Alabama signs four-star stud DE LaBryan Ray
»
LSU adds to defensive line with DE Chaisson
»
Four-star T Austin Jackson heading to USC
»
Hooker recently had hernia & labrum surgery
»
Michigan signs No. 1 target 5-star DT Solomon
»
T Zabie spurns hometown Horns for UCLA
»
Seminoles beat out UGA, Stanford for Warner
»
Fight on: Trojans sign 4-star LB Levi Jones
»
Could TE Gerald Everett move into round one?
»
Alabama nets four-star DT Phidarian Mathis
