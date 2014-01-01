Player Page

Aaron Cochran | Tackle

Team: California Golden Bears
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 350

Cal starting left tackle Aaron Cochran announced that he'll transfer as a graduate for his final season of eligibility.
The 6-foot-8, 350-pounder made 16 starts the past three seasons. He has plenty of experience as a blind-side protector, having played in Sonny Dykes' pass-happy system. No word yet on potential transfer destinations. Feb 3 - 3:25 PM
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
