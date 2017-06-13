Courtel Jenkins | Defensive Tackle

Former Miami senior DT Courtel Jenkins transferred to Houston.

Jenkins was dismissed from the Hurricanes over the winter due to a "violation of team rules." The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder was a three-star member of the 2014 class. He appeared in 34 games over his Miami career, mostly as a reserve. Jenkins must sit out the upcoming season to satisfy transfer rules. His last season of eligibility will be in 2018.