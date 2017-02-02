Player Page

T.J. McCollum | Linebacker

Team: Purdue Boilermakers
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 240

Former Western Kentucky LB T.J. McCollum transferred to Purdue as a graduate.
McCollum is eligible to play for the Boilermakers in 2017, the linebacker’s final season of eligibility. McCollum started 26 games for WKU after transferring over from UAB after the 2014 season when that program temporarily closed down. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was a team captain for the Hilltoppers. Feb 14 - 2:45 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
