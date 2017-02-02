T.J. McCollum | Linebacker

McCollum is eligible to play for the Boilermakers in 2017, the linebacker’s final season of eligibility. McCollum started 26 games for WKU after transferring over from UAB after the 2014 season when that program temporarily closed down. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder was a team captain for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky graduate LB T.J. McCollum will transfer.

McCollum has a few restrictions placed on his transfer, namely that he cannot join another Conference USA squad, nor any of the non-conference teams that Western Kentucky will play in 2017. The programs which fall into the latter category are Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Ball State and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder initially joined the Hilltoppers as a transfer from UAB following the close of the 2014 season. During the past campaign, McCollum registered 85 tackles (4.0 for loss), three passes defensed and a forced fumble in 11 games.