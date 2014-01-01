Devonta Jason | Wide Receiver

Kansas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2018 WR Devonta Jason.

Jason was an early commit for LSU, but he reopened his recruitment over the summer. He opted to pledge himself to the Jayhawks' cause after visiting for the Kansas junior day. The 6-foot-2, 194-pounder ranks as Scout.com's No. 165 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. Notes the outlet, "Where he may surprise some is how he adjusts to the ball with body control at his size. He is a true outside receiver who can get vertical and work the middle of the field. Jason can still improve his get-off, his burst of speed and his route running." Kansas is running hot for 2018 right off of National Signing Day -- Jason was one of four commitments they received on Saturday.