Brennan Eagles | Wide Receiver Team: Texas Longhorns Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 214

Latest News Recent News

Four-star 2018 WR Brennan Eagles committed to Texas. Eagles, the No. 94 overall prospect in the ESPN 300, chose the Horns over a host of suitors that included Clemson and Oklahoma. ESPN sees Eagles (6'3/214) as a strong slot/possession receiver who could be highly dangerous in the red zone. "He has a long, rangy frame and shows good burst off the line," wrote Tom Luginbill. "He uses his hands well to catch the ball away from his body and does a good job of finding the open window in zone coverages. He has adequate speed, but is not a burner ... He is much better as a jump-ball guy." For those reasons, Luginbill comps Eagles to Texas Tech WR Derrick Willies, another big, rangy receiver with ball skills and body control. Source: ESPN

Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger would like to see uncommitted four-star 2018 WR Brennan Eagles show a more consistent ability to separate at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge. "Physically, few prospects look as perfect for their position as Eagles does at wide receiver, but in order to get to that truly elite status," Krueger writes, "he’ll have to show that he can create separation more consistently from defenders - more specifically on routes that ask him to do more than just get behind the secondary." The analyst believes the 6-foot-3, 214-pounder could potentially be in play for five-star status if he puts in a strong showing in Indianapolis on June 10, when the Five-Star Challenge boots up. Krueger tags Clemson, Oklahoma and Texas as probable front-runners for Eagles' commitment at this juncture. Source: Rivals

Rivals recruiting analyst Nick Krueger forwards that uncommitted four-star 2018 WR Brennan Eagles is in play to earn a fifth star from the outlet. Krueger believes that strong work during the offseason camp circuit could be enough to level Eagles up to full five-star status. He got that process started by logging the top overall Nike+ Rating at The Opening regional in Orlando last month. At that camp, he registered a 4.51-second run through the 40-yard dash and a healthy 37-inch vertical jump. Among the programs the 6-foot-3, 214-pounder is currently considering, Georgia, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, UCLA, Florida, Florida State, USC, TCU and Ohio State. You can reasonably expect that list to be pared down as he continues to work through his recruitment this spring and summer. Rivals currently ranks him as the No. 33 overall prospect in the 2018 cycle. Source: Rivals