Brennan Eagles | Wide Receiver

Team: Texas Longhorns
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 214

Four-star 2018 WR Brennan Eagles committed to Texas.
Eagles, the No. 94 overall prospect in the ESPN 300, chose the Horns over a host of suitors that included Clemson and Oklahoma. ESPN sees Eagles (6'3/214) as a strong slot/possession receiver who could be highly dangerous in the red zone. "He has a long, rangy frame and shows good burst off the line," wrote Tom Luginbill. "He uses his hands well to catch the ball away from his body and does a good job of finding the open window in zone coverages. He has adequate speed, but is not a burner ... He is much better as a jump-ball guy." For those reasons, Luginbill comps Eagles to Texas Tech WR Derrick Willies, another big, rangy receiver with ball skills and body control. Jul 25 - 3:36 PM
Source: ESPN
