JaMarr Chase | Wide Receiver Team: High School Players Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 195

Latest News Recent News

An NFL Network production delay that pushed back the expected telecast of uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase's commitment may end up costing TCU his pledge, believes 247Sports. Per the website, Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson was likely to land Chase over LSU Tigers had the commitment gone down as scheduled. Instead, Chase's stock surged during a big week at The Opening and now he's apparently re-evaluating his options. "If TCU ends up losing Chase to LSU or some other national power, they can thank the NFL Network for the sabotage," wrote 247Sports's Barton Simmons, Source: 247 Sports

Uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase is deciding between TCU and LSU. Rivals' Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack predicted as much earlier this month. During an interview with Scout.com at The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon, Chase confirmed their suspicions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder plans on making his commitment on Sunday. Scout.com ranks Chase as the No. 278 prospect for the 2018 cycle, while Rivals sees him home on their master list at No. 149. Source: Scout.com

Rivals recruiting analysts Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack believe that uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase's decision will be between LSU and TCU. "TCU recently showed Chase a lot of love at a satellite camp in Baton Rouge last week, but the presence of LSU looms large, especially if Chase is back on campus again this week," Simmons and Wommack write. Tennessee is also in the mix, here, though they should be considered a darkhorse for the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder's pledge. We won't have to wait long for Chase to make his commitment public -- Rivals' No. 149 overall prospect will be announcing his choice of program on July 2. Source: Rivals