JaMarr Chase | Wide Receiver

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195

An NFL Network production delay that pushed back the expected telecast of uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase's commitment may end up costing TCU his pledge, believes 247Sports.
Per the website, Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson was likely to land Chase over LSU Tigers had the commitment gone down as scheduled. Instead, Chase's stock surged during a big week at The Opening and now he's apparently re-evaluating his options. "If TCU ends up losing Chase to LSU or some other national power, they can thank the NFL Network for the sabotage," wrote 247Sports's Barton Simmons, Jul 8 - 2:32 PM
Source: 247 Sports
