
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
JaMarr Chase | Wide Receiver
Team:
High School Players
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 195
Latest News
Recent News
An NFL Network production delay that pushed back the expected telecast of uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase's commitment may end up costing TCU his pledge, believes 247Sports.
Per the website, Horned Frogs HC Gary Patterson was likely to land Chase over LSU Tigers had the commitment gone down as scheduled. Instead, Chase's stock surged during a big week at The Opening and now he's apparently re-evaluating his options. "If TCU ends up losing Chase to LSU or some other national power, they can thank the NFL Network for the sabotage," wrote 247Sports's Barton Simmons,
Jul 8 - 2:32 PM
Source:
247 Sports
Uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase is deciding between TCU and LSU.
Rivals' Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack predicted as much earlier this month. During an interview with Scout.com at The Opening in Beaverton, Oregon, Chase confirmed their suspicions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder plans on making his commitment on Sunday. Scout.com ranks Chase as the No. 278 prospect for the 2018 cycle, while Rivals sees him home on their master list at No. 149.
Jun 30 - 6:53 PM
Source:
Scout.com
Rivals recruiting analysts Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack believe that uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase's decision will be between LSU and TCU.
"TCU recently showed Chase a lot of love at a satellite camp in Baton Rouge last week, but the presence of LSU looms large, especially if Chase is back on campus again this week," Simmons and Wommack write. Tennessee is also in the mix, here, though they should be considered a darkhorse for the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder's pledge. We won't have to wait long for Chase to make his commitment public -- Rivals' No. 149 overall prospect will be announcing his choice of program on July 2.
Jun 20 - 6:20 PM
Source:
Rivals
Uncommitted four-star 2018 WR JaMarr Chase is choosing between Tennessee, LSU and TCU for his commitment.
Chase made a brief commitment to Kansas in February, but has since reopened his recruitment. He recently took an offseason visit to LSU and plans on taking an official to TCU in the fall. As for the Volunteers, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Chase indicated that he would be checking out their wares on June 17. He indicated that he will likely be making his final commitment prior to the start of his senior season at Rummel High (Louisiana). Chase ranks as Rivals' No. 149 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle. He is a wideout with a large catch-radius and respectable functional strength.
Jun 10 - 1:25 PM
Source:
Rivals
NFL Network snafu could cost TCU WR Chase
Jul 8 - 2:32 PM
Chase confirms decision down to LSU, TCU
Jun 30 - 6:53 PM
TCU, LSU big players for four-star WR Chase
Jun 20 - 6:20 PM
Four-star WR Chase down to Vols, LSU, TCU
Jun 10 - 1:25 PM
More JaMarr Chase Player News
Player Page
Recent News
