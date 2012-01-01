A.J. Dillon | Running Back Team: Boston College Eagles Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 239

Boston College freshman RB A.J. Dillon erupted for 272 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 39 carries in Saturday's 45-42 win over Louisville. The Eagles pounded the rock with Dillon and then some. He scored on a pair of short runs in the second and third quarters, but it was the final stanza where he truly made his mark. In the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-1, 239-pound true freshman went off for touchdown runs of 11 and 75 yards -- both in the first five minutes of the quarter. While Dillon has been held under 60 yards rushing in five contests this season, he has come on strong of late, surpassing 100 yards rushing in two of his last three games.

Boston College freshman RB A.J. Dillon had 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in a 27-8 win over Central Michigan on Saturday. On National Signing Day back in February, Boston College HC Steve Addazio told reporters that the three-star Dillon would remind BC fans of Andre Williams. Dillon ingratiated himself into the offense quickly and was given 15 or more carries in each of the team's past four games. He's received almost as many carries this year as veteran starter Jon Hilliman. The 2-3 Eagles get Virginia Tech next week.