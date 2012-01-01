Player Page

A.J. Dillon | Running Back

Team: Boston College Eagles
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 239

Latest News

Recent News

Boston College freshman RB A.J. Dillon erupted for 272 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 39 carries in Saturday's 45-42 win over Louisville.
The Eagles pounded the rock with Dillon and then some. He scored on a pair of short runs in the second and third quarters, but it was the final stanza where he truly made his mark. In the fourth quarter, the 6-foot-1, 239-pound true freshman went off for touchdown runs of 11 and 75 yards -- both in the first five minutes of the quarter. While Dillon has been held under 60 yards rushing in five contests this season, he has come on strong of late, surpassing 100 yards rushing in two of his last three games. Oct 14 - 4:14 PM
More A.J. Dillon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


 

 