Jay Bateman | Center

Army fined defensive coordinator Jay Bateman $25,000 and suspended him for two weeks after it was found that Bateman was "involved in mishandling information about the Wake Forest football program."

In other words, the school's investigation found that Bateman and former assistant coach Ray McCartney received intel from former Wake Forest football staffer Tommy Elrod as part of the "WakeyLeaks" scandal. "Although no NCAA rules were violated, these actions do not represent our values," athletic director Boo Corrigan said. "We appreciate Wake Forest bringing this matter to our attention and I want to apologize to the Wake Forest administration and to the West Point community."