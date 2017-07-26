Jay Boermeester | Place Kicker

"Boermeester… won’t return because of a student code of conduct issue," the football program wrote in its preseason notes. The program indefinitely suspended Boermeester in early February, reportedly because of an incident involving the placekicker’s ex-girlfriend. Boermeester hit 75-percent of his 25 field goal attempts last year, as well as all but one of his 54 point after tries. Michael Brown will now take over at kicker.

