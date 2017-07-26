Player Page

Jay Boermeester | Place Kicker

Team: USC Trojans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/29/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180

USC dismissed redshirt senior K Matt Boermeester.
"Boermeester… won’t return because of a student code of conduct issue," the football program wrote in its preseason notes. The program indefinitely suspended Boermeester in early February, reportedly because of an incident involving the placekicker’s ex-girlfriend. Boermeester hit 75-percent of his 25 field goal attempts last year, as well as all but one of his 54 point after tries. Michael Brown will now take over at kicker. Jul 26 - 5:50 PM
Source: NBC's College Football Talk
