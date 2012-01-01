Hendon Hooker | Quarterback

Virginia Tech freshman QB Hendon Hooker completed 10-of-11 passes for 113 yards, one touchdown and one interception during the spring game.

Hooker's progress must be monitored because Jerod Evans' ill-advised early departure for the NFL rendered Virginia Tech's quarterback derby wide-open. Hooker is still a longshot to beat out A.J. Bush and Josh Jackson for the job, but he'll get a fair chance to do so this summer. A 6-foot-4, 204-pound dual-threat, Hooker was a three-star recruit according to Rivals and a four-star recruit per 247 Sports.