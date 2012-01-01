Player Page

Jackson Carman | Tackle

Team: High School Players
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 305

Uncommitted five-star 2018 T Jackson Carman announced that Clemson is the leader for his services.
Carman previously considered Ohio State as his top school. The Buckeyes are still very much in the running for the Fairfield, Ohio native's services, however. "Just experiencing [Clemson's] whole environment, facilities, meeting with the coaches and players, it was better than any other place I’ve visited so far," he said. "I would probably say it’s 1a and 1b with Clemson and Ohio State. Seeing everything was eye-opening and awesome." Carman, the No. 4-ranked 2018 prospect, is also high on Florida State, USC, Wisconsin and LSU. Apr 10 - 3:15 PM
Source: ESPN
