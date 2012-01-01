Jackson Carman | Tackle

Carman previously considered Ohio State as his top school. The Buckeyes are still very much in the running for the Fairfield, Ohio native's services, however. "Just experiencing [Clemson's] whole environment, facilities, meeting with the coaches and players, it was better than any other place I’ve visited so far," he said. "I would probably say it’s 1a and 1b with Clemson and Ohio State. Seeing everything was eye-opening and awesome." Carman, the No. 4-ranked 2018 prospect, is also high on Florida State, USC, Wisconsin and LSU.

Uncommitted five-star 2018 T Jackson Carman indicated that Florida State has gained prominence in his mental hierarchy.

"They have a good history of putting players in the NFL and [FSU OL coach] Trickett has been around a long time, so he knows what he is doing," Carman said. In addition to a planned trip to Florida State, the 6-foot-6, 305-pounder is tentatively shooting for offseason visits to Clemson, Notre Dame and USC. He will be heading to Ohio State for a visit this coming weekend. Even in the early going, Carman's recruitment is one to watch. The Fairfield, Ohio, native ranks as Rivals' No. 2 overall prospect for the 2018 cycle.