Nebraska safeties coach Bob Elliott has resigned from his position due to personal reasons.

No word on the exact reason for Elliott's decision to step down other than, per the statement released by the program, "personal reasons which recently arose." He had initially joined Nebraska's staff in February after spending the past four years at Notre Dame. While he is no longer going to be serving as an on-field coach, Elliott will remain with the program in the role of defensive analyst in 2017. Replacing Elliott will be special teams consultant Scott Booker, who himself was a member of Notre Dame's staff for five seasons prior to jumping on board with the Cornhuskers in March.